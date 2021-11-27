High Point man accused of shooting Winston-Salem man during license plate theft

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital after being shot on Friday while trying to steal a license plate, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:13 p.m., officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were sent to North Patterson Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 37-year-old Winston-Salem man, later identified as Gustavo Rodriguez-Euceda, with a single gunshot wound to his foot.

A 30-year-old High Point man, later identified as George Childress, was also found at the scene, uninjured.

Investigators say Rodriguez-Euceda was trying to steal the license plate off of Childress’ vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of 34th Street.

Childress then confronted Rodriguez-Euceda. Police say Rodriguez-Euceda tried to run away and Childress shot him in the foot.

He was taken to a hospital.

Rodriguez-Euceda was cited with attempted larceny of the registration plate and Childress was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories