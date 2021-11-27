High Point man accused of shooting Winston-Salem man during license plate theft

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital after being shot on Friday while trying to steal a license plate, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:13 p.m., officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were sent to North Patterson Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 37-year-old Winston-Salem man, later identified as Gustavo Rodriguez-Euceda, with a single gunshot wound to his foot.

A 30-year-old High Point man, later identified as George Childress, was also found at the scene, uninjured.

Investigators say Rodriguez-Euceda was trying to steal the license plate off of Childress’ vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of 34th Street.

Childress then confronted Rodriguez-Euceda. Police say Rodriguez-Euceda tried to run away and Childress shot him in the foot.

He was taken to a hospital.

Rodriguez-Euceda was cited with attempted larceny of the registration plate and Childress was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The investigation remains ongoing.