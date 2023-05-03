RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — High school athletes across North Carolina will soon be able to profit off their names, images and likenesses.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Wednesday approved a measure that would allow players to earn money for activities like sponsorships, appearances and autograph signings.

“We want them to understand that everything they do represents our school, our community, and our program so now they can individualize that and build that brand and have that for their families in their name. But you have to be a good player,” Edwin Campbell said, Southeast Raleigh High School Football Team’s head coach.

He said he sees this as a good teaching moment.

“Hopefully the kids that get an opportunity to do it. They are able to embrace what comes with it. So, other young people can look at them as role models,” Campbell said.

The setup would be similar to the NIL policies in place for college athletes.

Alexander Williams is a rising senior at Southeast High and plays football. He hopes to cash in.

“It was bound to happen. Competitiveness on and off the field. People want their money,” Williams said. “I feel like it’s a good thing. Everything is about ‘can you be the face of this company? Can you be the face of your team? Can you be the face of this?'”

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker calls the policy a “work in progress” and a starting point.

It would take effect July 1 and covers nearly 200,000 athletes, the vast majority of whom attend the state’s public schools.

“With this, it gives me more of an incentive to show myself. To put myself out there. To make your own brand,” Williams said. “I can definitely see myself going into next year being a little more creative, being more bold.”

A total of 27 other states already have NIL rules in place for high school athletes.

The measure passed by a 15-3 vote.

Hours after the NCHSAA voted to enact the NIL policy, the state senate approved a bill that would block it.

The school athletic transparency bill was filed last month by three Republicans who seek to move more control of sports to the state Board of Education.

It would strip the NCHSAA of its powers to allow high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The bill now moves to the state house.