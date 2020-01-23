High school student found shot to death in NC home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old shot and killed in a Kannapolis home early Thursday morning has been identified as A.L. Brown High School senior Kevon Cousar.

Kannapolis police say they were called to a home on Cottage Road around 1 a.m. where they found the victim, later identified as Cousar, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to provide life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Cousar’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Kannpolis police said.

Students at A.L. Brown High School told a WBTV reporter the mood was somber at school Thursday.

“It’s hard to believe because I just saw him yesterday. It’s just sad I couldn’t see him in the hallway one last time,” said friend Kris Campbell.

Family friends who grew up with Cousar said they are thinking of his family right now and hope they get answers soon.

“Whoever did this, you ruined a family, you ruined a community,” said Kasidy Hayden. “Like this is horrible. People loved this kid. He was so good in school and respectable to his family and to people all around him. Everyone who knew him fell in love with him, he was a good kid.”

Officials from Kannapolis City Schools provided a statement about Cousar’s death Thursday afternoon.

“The A.L. Brown family is grieving the loss of Kevon Cousar, and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We have extra counselors available to help any students or staff members during this difficult time. We’re offering individual counseling, and we have counselors available in the media center for anyone who wants to stop by during the day to receive additional support.”

Kannapolis police ask anyone with information to call officials at 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

