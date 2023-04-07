Previous damage to N.C. 12 and dunes along the Outer Banks. Photo from National Weather Service.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Easter weekend at the Outer Banks is shaping up to have high winds and rip currents and possible flooding, weather officials said.

This storm — like many others — will bring a risk of ocean overwash impacting N.C. 12, according to the National Weather Service.

“Ocean overwash and beach erosion (are) possible within several hours of high tide beginning Saturday night through Monday,” the weather service said, adding the timing will be around 3 p.m.

Winds near 50 mph along with nearly 3 inches of rain are forecast over the weekend. Waves just offshore will be 10 feet with 20-foot waves at Diamond Shoals, according to the National Weather Service.

Southside coastal flooding at Oriental and Cedar Island areas are also possible — with up to 3 feet of high water in the forecast.

Flooding will most likely include east Carteret, southern Craven, southern Beaufort and Pamlico counties, too.

Finally, a gale warning has been issued for all Outer Banks, including the sounds.