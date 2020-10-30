PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Monica Raymund and James Badge Dale of “Hightown” speak during the Starz segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 14, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Crews will film scenes for the STARZ series Hightown in Kure Beach on Wednesday.

Filming will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Atlantic Ave.

The series on STARZ is about a federal agent, who abuses alcohol and drugs, while trying to solve a drug-related murder amid a local opioid epidemic.

The show is set in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where it was filmed for the first season.

“There will be closures to Atlantic and M Avenues, the Kure Beach Boardwalk, three beach accesses, and numerous parking areas to accommodate filming,” the town announced in a news release. “Property owners and renters to property within the affected area will still be able to access their homes, although they may experience occasional delays in travel. Emergency vehicles will be granted access should the need arise. Off-duty Police Officers and Sheriff Deputies will be on scene for safety and traffic control. We apologize for any inconvenience but do appreciate your cooperation in extending hospitality to our guests.”

The following closures will be in place:

Atlantic Avenue between L and N Avenues

M Avenue east of Fort Fisher Boulevard

KB Boardwalk between L and N Avenues

KB Beach Accesses between L and N Avenues (Access #222, #244, and #322)

On-street parking area on east side of Fort Fisher Boulevard N just south of M Avenue intersection

Two on-street parking areas on east side of Fort Fisher Boulevard N just north of M Avenue intersection

Public parking areas on both north and south side of N Avenue east of Fort Fisher Boulevard

