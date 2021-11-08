Highway 12 remains closed as storm destroys dunes on Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Highway 12 on the Outer Banks is still closed Monday morning after a weekend storm battered the coast.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Highway 12 is closed between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

Ocean overwash destroyed dunes in the area that protect the highway.

Highway 12 was first closed due to the storm on Sunday.

NCDOT is working to clear sand off the roadway where it is safe to do so.

“However, the overwash that blew out the dunes at Mirlo and Pea Island continues to inundate N.C. 12 this morning,” NCDOT said in a release. “N.C. 12 could remain closed through Tuesday as crews must clear the highway of sand and rebuild the washed-out dunes that protect it.”

Transportation officials ask travelers to avoid the area and never drive through flooded roads.

“Also, don’t ever remove barricades as they are there to protect you,” NCDOT said.