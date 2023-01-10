MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby.

The closed portion extends from Sheffield Road near Magnolia to Brooks Quinn Road near Rose Hill.

The accidents started happening at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a Duplin County Emergency Management press release. At approximately 6:30 a.m., Fire Marshal Matthew Barwick said part of the highway had been closed because dense smoke in the area had “caused the road to be impassible.”

In an update released later Tuesday morning, officials said emergency crews worked to close the highway after the accidents. North Carolina Forest Service, NC Department of Transportation and State Highway Patrol officers assisted with the emergency response. Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School was dismissed early at 10 a.m. due to smoke entering the school buildings and grounds.

Officials determined that the smoke was coming from a “legal, prescribed fire on private property that occurred over the weekend, which continued to burn,” according to the press release.

“Weather conditions such as low relative humidity and light winds have caused the issuing smoke to remain in the area,” the release says. “No structures were involved in the fire, and no serious injury has been reported.”

Crews are monitoring the situation and are working to reopen the highway as soon as possible, officials said.