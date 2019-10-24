Highway Patrol adds 23 troopers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 23 new troopers are now officially a part of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The troopers’ graduation at Colonial Baptist Church in Cary marked the conclusion of the 149th Basic Highway Patrol School.

https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol/videos/886509821749740/

The troopers enured 12 weeks of training ahead of their service.

The oath of office was administered by Associate Justice Mark Davis of the Supreme Court of North Carolina.

Colonel Glenn M. McNeill Jr., the 27th Commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided words of guidance to the graduates as they embark on this new career.

“Law enforcement is constantly evolving, and we must be engaged in an unwavering search for solutions to make people’s lives safer,” said McNeill. “We must continue to learn so that we can provide the very best to the people we serve, while maintaining the highest of standards.”

The Highway Patrol’s newest graduates report to their duty stations Nov. 13.

