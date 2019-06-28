Highway Patrol promotions on hold following cheating allegation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol has postponed promotions as it investigates potential cheating.

Internal Affairs will investigate following an anonymous allegation that was received June 20.

“I am saddened and concerned about the allegation,” Colonel Glenn McNeill stated. “I take this allegation seriously and directed for the internal investigation to get underway without delay.”

McNeill met with officials from North Carolina State University and then asked for an investigation.

N.C. State and the Highway Patrol work together in the promotional process which includes written exams that test job task scenarios and knowledge of Highway Patrol policy and procedures.

The results of the exams help the Highway Patrol create a promotions list which usually become effective at the beginning of the fiscal year.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: