RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – More people will be out on the roadways this weekend. Whether you’re going out of town or just across town, officials want every driver to do their part to save lives.

Christopher Knox with the North Carolina State Highway patrol said they’ve arrested more than 18,400 people so far this year for driving impaired.

Knox said this time of year, along with other holidays, he often sees an uptick in drunk driving.

This week last year, the Highway Patrol arrested 479 people for DWIs.

“So clearly there are those that are not heeding the warnings. There are those that we will encounter, those that should expect to be arrested if they make bad choices and get on the road New Year’s Eve,” Knox said.

The State Highway patrol is upping their staffing, partnering with other agencies and will have checkpoints across the state.

Hundreds of people in North Carolina have lost their lives in wrecks involving alcohol this year.

Knox said, “380 lives have been lost this year from alcohol-related fatal collisions is just unacceptable and that’s why we’ll be out…That’s why we will be enforcing. That’s why they should expect to see law enforcement and checkpoints.”