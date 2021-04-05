Hiker rescued after tumbling 1,000 feet in NC mountains

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A hiker was able to walk away with some help after slipping and falling 1,000 feet from an overlook near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Transylvania County Rescue Squad reported it was called around 5 a.m. to the area of Pilot Cove Loop for a person who rolled down Slate Rock.

Rescuers had to repel down 150 feet to reach the hiker.

“Somehow, he only had minor injuries and was able to walk out with assistance,” the rescue squad posted to Facebook.

Mills River Fire Rescue, Haywood County Rescue Squad, and Henderson County Rescue Squad assisted on the call

The fall marks the third time this year that a hiker in the state has needed to be rescued.