Historic NC home set to be torn down – but it’s free to anyone who can haul it away

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Time is running out to save a historic home in Huntersville that is free for anyone who can move the house.

“It’s going to be a tragedy if it’s something we could have saved,” said Huntersville Town Commissioner Stacy Phillips.

This house is free, according to Phillips, but she says you can’t put a price on what it means to the town’s history.

“It does get emotional, because with history, once it’s gone, it’s gone and you can’t take that back.”

The house was built around 1918 and named after town doctor, Thomas Craven, who lived there, according to the Huntersville Historic Society, which says the doctor delivered babies and would make house calls.

The Town of Huntersville recently bought the property to extend the greenway, according to Phillips.

On Monday night, she says town commissioners voted to tear down the house if someone doesn’t step in within 30 days and move the house from its current location near the intersection of Old Statesville and Huntersville-Concord Roads.

“The home is free, you just have to be the one that moves it and do all the legwork,” said Phillips.

Phillips voted against the plan to demolish the house because she says many people contacted her wanting the town to save it and restore it.

“Losing that bit of charm and atmosphere, I feel like we’re wiping the slate clean and what used to be our town we’re kind of erasing that from our past, and that’s going to be sad for the future.”

You can get in touch with the Town of Huntersville if you’d like more information on the Dr. Craven House.

