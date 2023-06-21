ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Asheville Police Department said that construction crews located human remains on June 16.

According to officers, the crews found the human remains along Haywood Road in Asheville.

As a permit condition set by the City of Asheville Development Services Department, the owner agreed to engage an Archeologist firm to monitor the construction activities.

At the Archeologist’s direction, care was taken in the removal of fill dirt and a retaining wall along the southern section of the construction area.

As per NC General Statute protocol, once a discovery is found the following takes place, a state archeologist is notified as well as the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The County Medical Examiner is contacted and the local law enforcement agency is contacted.

A representative from the Western office of NC DNCR, the NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and Asheville Police Department Officers, Detectives, and Forensic Technicians arrived on site to evaluate and document the conditions.

According to officials, the discovery was historical and subject to state and federal protection. The area of discovery has a barrier around it.

Construction activity may continue on the site and not within the barrier.