AVON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for a key historical piece of the Outer Banks to be returned to its rightful home.

The sheriff’s office said the north end sign of Avon was stolen on or around July 30.

The “Welcome to Avon, Historically Named Kinnakeet” is a 6-foot, by 4-foot sign that “offers a little history lesson” for those who come to visit.

Dare County deputies said whoever removed the sign would have also needed to know what they were doing, as the sign was bolted to the posts that were left behind.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-475-5980.