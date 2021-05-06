Hit-and-run suspect arrested after driver killed in crash while leaving NC church

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a deadly crash involving a car that was pulling out of a church parking lot, according to High Point police.

At about 11:53 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash involving two vehicles on the 3500 block of Johnson Street, in front of the Korean American Presbyterian Church of Greater Greensboro.

Police determined that a 2014 Honda Accord, driven by 70-year-old Gwon Yong Hwan, of High Point, was pulling out from the church onto the street when a newer model Chevrolet Camaro crashed into it.

Hwan was taken to a hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

Police determined that the driver of the Camaro, Raeshaun S. Smith, 32, of High Point, was driving 82 mph on Johnson Street after exiting Interstate 74 west when he crashed into Hwan.

Smith then allegedly ran from the scene to his home.

He later returned to the scene and told police that he was the driver.

Smith was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to wear a seatbelt, felony hit and run causing serious injury/death, driving a motor vehicle with no registration, misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding.

When he was contacted by police, he turned himself in.

He received a $50,000 unsecured bond.