Hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Here are some tips

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The busiest Thanksgiving travel day is here and we want to help you plan accordingly and save you some time on the road.

AAA is expecting about 55 million people to travel 50-miles or more for the holiday, with the most driving to their destination.

Google’s annual Thanksgiving traffic report explains the best and worst times to hit the road:

Before Thanksgiving:

Best time: Thursday at 4 a.m.

Worst time: Wednesday at 3 p.m.

After Thanksgiving:

Best time: Friday at 4 a.m.

Worst time: Sunday at 3 p.m.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith also offered some Thanksgiving travel tips:

1) Leave early and give yourself some extra time

2) Check your GPS apps for reported crashes and alternate routes

3) Avoid shopping centers Wednesday around midday

4) Best time to shop on Black Friday is in the morning around 7 a.m.

5) Fill up and make sure your car is ready to hit the road so you don’t get stuck on the side of the road

Looking for cheap gas? Here are three locations under $2.40, according to Gasbuddy.com.

Raleigh: $2.21 Exxon – 5009 Fayetteville Road at Old Stage Road

Durham: $2.39 Shell – 1102 E. N.C. Highway 54 at Barbee Road

Fayetteville: $2.21 Carolina Petro – 6508 Yadkin Road at Brunswick Road

Drivers should also plan for heavy traffic around town. Google says stores will be packed with people between midday and Wednesday night before Thanksgiving and on Friday.

Wegman’s in Raleigh was a traffic jam on Tuesday. Raleigh police even had officers directing traffic in and out of both shopping centers. Lines were long and people had a hard time finding parking spots. It will only get worse on Wednesday.

