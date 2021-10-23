Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin has passed away, family says

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Hubert Peterkin, the Hoke County Sheriff since 2002, passed away Friday, according to family.

Peterkin’s sister, Hazel Peterkin Ware, took to Facebook saying “Tonight was a night I was not looking to hear this type of news…this is unbelievable. Please keep the Peterkin family in prayer,” in a post approximately four hours ago.

Peterkin was the Hoke County sheriff since 2002 and served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, also as part of the Fayetteville Police Department.