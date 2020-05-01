Holden Beach opens up beach accesses starting immediately – and no restrictions are in place

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Holden Beach board of commissioners voted to immediately open up public parking and public accesses to its beach late Thursday afternoon. There are no restrictions to the use of the beach in place.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The town will also allow rentals starting on May 8, the same day the state could enter into phase one of a re-opening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The town will remain under a state of emergency during this time period, with some restrictions still in place, including restricted public gatherings of no more than 10 people and public restroom facilities, town building and town-owned recreational areas remaining closed.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: