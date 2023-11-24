RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been looking for a way to give to kids in need this holiday season, a North Carolina bank is hosting a toy drive that you can contribute to.

Donations being accepted at any local State Employees Credit Union branch include new and unwrapped toys, books, and other gifts.

You can find your nearest SECU branch using this locator. Donations are being accepted through December 8.

Donations will be delivered to children across the state who may not otherwise receive gifts, according to the bank. To make it all possible, the bank has teamed up with the following organizations:

“Thanks to our many members and friends for their generosity during this and every season of the year,” said a SECU representative.