NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating a Friday evening drive-by shooting.

According to Lt. McInnis, the shooting happened on the 1200 block of E Street around 6:48 p.m. Friday.

Police say no one was injured but there is property damage to a home and nearby vehicles.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Jason Williams at 252-672-4323.