Home Depot makes changes after nooses found in NC store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource/WNCN) — One change is coming to all Home Depot stores after a noose was located in one of its stores, according to the company.

Evidently this is not the first time this has happened at a Home Depot store.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools, store management said.

The store where the latest noose was found is located in North Carolina and Home Depot stated that it was appalled by the discovery.

A woman found two nooses hanging from spools of rope at a Home Depot store in the University City area of Charlotte last month, according to WCNC.

Hattie Leonard took photos of the two nooses and filed a complaint with Home Depot about the incident, the TV station reported.

Businesses like Home Depot are encouraging dialogue about systemic racism after the death of George Floyd.

