Homeland Security helps arrest Raeford man on child prostitution, sex crime charges

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Homeland Security and the SBI helped arrest a 55-year-old Raeford man on charges related to child prostitution and child sex crimes, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

A joint operation involving federal and local law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Hampton Drive in Raeford early Friday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers seized multiple cellular phones, laptops, and electronic devices from the home.

Larry Eugene Koonce, 55, who lives in the home, was arrested during the operation, the sheriff’s office said.

He was charged with one count of patronizing a minor prostitute and two counts of first-degree exploitation of a child.

He is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $150,000 secure bond.

Koonce’s first court appearance is currently set for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Detention Center.

In a release, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said if there is any reason to suspect the life of a child is in danger, immediately contact your local law enforcement agency or call 911.

The joint operation consisted of members from Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.