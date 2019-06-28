Homeowners fight off masked intruder after attempted sex assault in NC; suspect on the run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A female was hospitalized after being assaulted during a home break-in in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man broke into a home on Briarhill Drive near Milton Road. Officials say a female in the home woke to find the intruder — described as a black male with a slim build who was wearing a mask — before the man tried to sexually assault the victim.

Another person in the home came to the victim’s aid and they were able to fight the man off. The victim was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say he ran away from the scene on foot. K-9 officers attempted to track the attacker, but could not locate him.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, CMPD said that attacks involving strangers like this are rare. They also said that the case could be related to a series of break-ins that occurred in early May — all within a half-mile of each other and in a five-hour time-frame.

They said everyone in the community should be concerned and work together to get the man responsible off the streets.

Anyone with information about the break-in, attack or the person responsible is urged to immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

