FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is dead and an officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff, multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. These agencies include the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte Police Department, Greensboro Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s office says that the suspect was located on the 2400 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, near the Speedway. Just after 8 a.m., there was an “exchange of gunfire” between the suspect and officials. An officer from one of the responding agencies, not the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, was shot but has non-life-threatening injuries.

A responding officer shot and killed the suspect.

The SBI will be investigating the incident.

Police presence at Clemmons Speedway (Alliyah Sims/WGHP)

This is a developing situation.