HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — 2023 was a deadly year in the Piedmont Triad.

Homicides are down in High Point, but it’s not just those, all violent crimes in the city, including assaults, robberies and rapes were also down about 15 percent in 2023 from the year before.

Homicide totals in 2022 and 2023 in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point

Hundreds of cases, from the most violent crimes, to your car being stolen or vandalism, go through the crime lab team.

What sets their team apart from the rest of the High Point Police Department? It’s mainly women.

Inside the crime lab, there are 14 people that work there and 12 of them are women. They tell FOX8 it’s common in this career field and say it’s also a huge benefit to solving these crimes.

“It is very empowering being surrounded by so many smart, talented and skilled women here it is truly amazing,” said Lauren Keaton, the crime scene technician.

It’s is a job you see on TV, but takes a special skill set to do it in real life.

“It’s is a lot of hard work, it’s a lot of attention to detail, it’s a lot of checking boxes that we are doing everything we can do,” said Manal Khalil, the crime scene supervisor.

It starts with a call out to a crime scene.

“The most things that we process for are fingerprints and possible touch DNA,” Keaton said. The black powder is most commonly used to find the fingerprints and you can see them develop right in front of your eyes.

Sometimes you can’t see anything with the naked eye, so they use chemicals to enhance the print. Recently the lab has done that for evidence like guns, aluminum foil and a plastic bag.

“Our end game is to testify in court and to make sure the guilty people go to jail or get held to justice and that the victims get justice,” Khalil said. “I got into it because I was a victim of abuse and I wanted to make sure that didn’t happen to anybody else.”

A group of women, and a few men, solve the crimes of High Point.

“Somebody today who might be breaking into a car, tomorrow might be doing something worse so it is our job to make sure we get them on that first time so we aren’t waiting until the 10th time.”

Using fingerprints to inspire the next generation of women, to follow in their footsteps.

“Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams,” Khalil said.

The women told FOX8 they often get mistaken for EMS workers or other people on the scene since police officers are a male-dominated field. But at the crime lab, it’s run by women.