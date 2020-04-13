Hooters lays off hundreds of NC employees, including those at coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Hooters laid off hundreds of workers in North Carolina due to the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the restaurant industry particularly hard.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) filed with North Carolina filed by Hooters on April 7, the restaurant laid off 30 employees at the Market Street location in Wilmington.

Hooters in Wilmington still serves customers take out and delivery orders, according to its website.

Hooters also laid off employees on March 20 in Onslow, Cumberland, Pitt, Wake and Mecklenburg counties, among others.

The reductions came just three days after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all restaurants to stop serving dine-in customers at their businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Companies that plan to either close a facility or conduct a mass personnel layoff are required to file a WARN notice with the state under certain circumstances.

