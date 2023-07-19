CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — An embattled Miles Bridges joined Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak Tuesday, making his first public comments since a November 2022 domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children.

Bridges, who recently accepted a one-year, $7.9 million offer from the Hornets, said he wanted to apologize for the “pain and embarrassment” he caused, elaborating his gratefulness for a second chance.

“A lot of people don’t get a second chance, so I wanna use this to prove I’m the same kid they drafted five years ago,” Bridges said.

The 25-year-old star was suspended for 30 games without pay and pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges. He was due to negotiate a possible five-year, $173 million max deal a year ago and now returns to The Hive on his new contract.

His answer was immediate when asked if Charlotte was always the plan for the return if he came back to the NBA.

“I really just control what I can control; I didn’t know what was gonna happen,” Bridges said. “Once again, I wanna thank the Hornets organization for giving me another chance because they didn’t have to. I wanna be in Charlotte. This is where I grew into a man I’d love to be here.”

As part of the deal, Bridges will undergo counseling, 100 hours of community service, and remain on probation for three years.

“Without going into detail, we investigated to best of our ability with legal counsel and gathering info to us,” said Kupchak. “That’s all I’m prepared to say about that.”

The full press conference can be watched below: