Horses safe after tornado touchdown confirmed at NC coast

PELETIER, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Carteret County.

The storm hit shortly after 1 a.m. Friday near the town of Peletier.

Winds reached an estimated 75 mph during the EF-0 rated tornado, the weather service reported.

A white fence, however, was severely damaged. A portion of the fence was ripped off and a section of it remained slanted.

Several horses kept in the fence at an equestrian center were found safe after the storm, the National Weather Service based in Newport/Morehead City said.

However, nearby, several tree limbs were scattered on West Fire Tower Road after a tree branch snapped.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was linked to the strong wind gusts and severe thunderstorms that moved through the region.

Bo the horse was not injured when the tornado touched down. National Weather Service photo

Luke the horse was not injured when the tornado touched down. National Weather Service photo

