Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop below 900 for the first time in 2 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added 1,009 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 19,993 completed tests on Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are 57,183 total lab-confirmed cases and 811,278 tests have been completed.

Hospitalizations decreased by 15 on Thursday, bringing the total to 891. This is the firs time hospital numbers have fallen on consecutive days since June 14 and 15, according to NCDHHS data.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus increased by 19, bringing the total to 1,290.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s Phase Two of reopening will be extended another three weeks – until July 17 – and a mask requirement will be in place Friday.