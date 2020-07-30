Hot dogs come with mustard, what about beer?

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BREVARD, N.C. (BRPROUD) – You might want to read this story before eating your lunch on Thursday.

Beer flavors have expanded over the years from Strawberry Shortcake to Wild Onion Pumpkin Ale.

Now, French’s Mustard has entered the flavored beer game with their new creation, Mustard Beer.

French’s Mustard partnered with Oskar Blues Brewery to create this new pint.

The Mustard Beer is only available in the United States. You can try it at the Oskar Blues Brewery taproom in Brevard.

The first day you can buy this new creation is August 1st which happens to be National Mustard Day.

