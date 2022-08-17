ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles announced that they will change office hours at several locations across the state.

Saturday walk-in service hours, which began May 21, will close Aug. 27.

Beginning Sept. 6, 10 additional offices will open at 7 a.m. to provide walk-in services. Those offices are Concord, Durham East, Fayetteville South, Hickory, High Point, Lexington, Lumberton, New Bern, Salisbury and Wentworth.

The NCDMV also said road test waivers will be discontinued starting Sept. 14.

The list of offices with Saturday and extended hours can be found here. Office hours for all locations can be found on NCDMV’s office locations webpage.