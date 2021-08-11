House fully engulfed in flames at Ocean Isle Beach, multiple crews on scene

by: WECT

(Viewer image via WECT)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT/WNCN) – A large house fire is being reported on the island of Ocean Isle Beach late Wednesday.

A spokeswoman from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire is at 99 Ocean Isle West Boulevard – which is near the end of the island toward Sunset Beach.

According to Debbie Smith, mayor of Ocean Isle Beach, the house is fully engulfed in flames. Five units are currently on the scene working to prevent the fire from spreading. All occupants have been removed from the home.

As of 10:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the bridge to the island has been closed to help emergency vehicles get to the scene and there is no timetable for when it could reopen.

Smith also said that the porch of a house next door caught fire and crews are working to control it.

