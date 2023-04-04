RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When you eat out, you no doubt have noticed the signs proclaiming the restaurant or food truck’s sanitation rating — but do you know how they come up with that score?

What if your favorite place has a score well below 100? Is it safe to eat there?

CBS 17 wanted to get answers to those questions as well as how eating establishment sanitation scoring criteria are put together.

You don’t normally get a chance to look behind the swinging doors of a restaurant’s kitchen, but health inspectors do and they’ll tell you exactly what they see when they file their sanitation reports.

The short version of what they discovered is placed on a grading card put on display at the eating establishment, but a more detailed report can be found online.

with exactly what is right or wrong with the place that you’re thinking of eating at.

Health inspectors look at everything from the way food is cooked, to how its stored to the general cleanliness of the restaurant in sessions that last anywhere from 2 to 4 hours depending on the complexity of the facility.

“We concentrate on risk factors,” said Ashley Whittington, who is the Environmental Health Manager for Wake County.

“There are five FDA risk factors,” he said. “Approved Source, employee hygiene, cleaning, sanitizing equipment, cold hold and proper cooking temperatures.”

Full service restaurants get inspected four times a year compared to sandwich shops or push carts which are checked twice a year. Grocery store delis and school lunch rooms are inspected three times a year.

“We use a rating system of A, B, or C throughout the state,” said Whittington. “The public and stakeholders have commonly said that’s something they appreciate.”

Any restaurant that scores below an “A” rating has the right to ask for a reinspection within 15 days.

The letter grades correspond to numbers:

An “A” is anywhere from 100—90, a “B” rating runs from 89—80.

To get a “C” rating, you’d score 79—70.

Anything below a “C” rating requires an immediate closure.

“At that point the risk is so high to cause food borne illness or injury that the facility must close,” said Whittington.

Once a restaurant is closed for a low sanitation score, Whittington said it must “reassess their menu, reassess their processes, reassess the facility and its equipment.”

Some restaurant customers never check ratings, instead trusting inspectors have done their jobs.

“I expect that if a restaurant is popular and people go there it’s passed,” said Kyle Zoller. “If there was a problem, the Department of Health would not allow them to open.”

In the last 20 years, Whittington has seen health inspections transform from just a clipboard with a checklist to more sophisticated visits involving many tools including light meters and PH testing strips. Those strips are used to check the strength of cleaning solutions and other substances.

“We use these constantly when we’re in dishwasher areas and throughout food prep areas where the facility must maintain containers of sanitizers to sanitize surfaces between changes in activities,” said Whittington.

For the owner of Mamma Mia! restaurant in Holly Springs, the inspections are important to him not only for reputation—but to keep his customers healthy.

“That suggests to people how clean the restaurant is—how they follow the rules,” said owner Citro Formisanto. “How they handle the food, and do people wash their hands and use gloves.”

This time around, his restaurant got a 94 instead of a 100. It’s still an “A” but he wants that perfect score again next time.

Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Formisanto if he found himself watching employees after an inspection telling them what they were doing wrong.

“Generally, we have a meeting to try and make things better for the next time,” he said. “We try and follow the rules as best we can.”

Some restaurant customers have their own personal standards when it comes to sanitation ratings.

“I’m a 95 and above kind of person,” said Owen Burkard.

Sbraccia asked Burkard if he’d leave if a score was below 95.

“I wouldn’t necessarily walk out, it depends,” he said. “I think there’s a discrepancy between how important it should be and how important it is perceived to be.”

“We consider everything from an “A” to a low “C” to be safe,’’ said Whittington.

Sbraccia asked Whittington at what grade number would he stop eating at a place.

“I’d prefer to read the inspection report before I decide what risk I’m willing to assume,” he said.

Inspectors assess the violations they find based on both its severity and whether it’s a recurring problem.

If it’s an in-your-face kind of violation, they need to be corrected on-site before the inspector leaves.

“We’re not walking away from violations that could lead to food borne illness or injury,” said Whittington.

The standards used in Wake County to determine sanitation scores are consistent state-wide so the same criteria producing a 93 score in Wake County will result in the same score in Johnston, Cumberland and Durham counties or any other place in North Carolina.

“We will close restaurants for losing power, losing water, sewerage back up, fires—things like that,” said Whittington.

He said the closure of a restaurant for a low sanitation score in Wake County is very rare.

Generally, he said, inspectors try to work with a place to get it to a higher level of compliance before it gets to the point where it has to be shut down.