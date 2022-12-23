RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Staying warm is a top priority during sub-freezing temperatures. Communities across central North Carolina are working to make sure people in all walks of life stay safe during the Christmas weekend.

Hardware stores and HVAC service companies have been busy as many prepare their homes for the cold.

“We put out from around our store the cold weather stuff so that people can protect themselves and their house with the chilly weather that’s coming this weekend,” Jeff Hastings, owner of Burke Brothers Hardware said.

Hastings said they had to order two extra pallets of wood, re-stock propane three times and re-order many cold-weather supplies.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hughes with Michael and Son Heating and Plumbing Services said he’s been working around the clock to fix homes this winter.

“It’s been a busy few weeks, I keep waiting for the slow season and it hasn’t quite arrived yet,” Hughes said. “The weather—it keeps getting cold.”

Hughes said the number one concern when temperatures remain below freezing are pipes. He recommends insulating any exterior piping, closing any entrances to a crawl space and keep water flowing through faucets at a drip to avoid a freeze.

“If it gets very cold either in the walls or in the crawlspace, the pipes, the water in the pipes can actually freeze and burst the pipes which causes a lot of problems,” Hughes said.

For those without homes to seek refuge in and at highest risk during the cold, four white flag shelters stand at the ready in Raleigh to take people in overnight.

“People will die staying out in this and we’ll see folks with increased risks of medical complications and hypothermia,” organizer and pastor Vance Haywood said.

Shelter organizer Vance Haywood said he’s expecting to shelter more people than they have beds but won’t anyone away who shows up. He hopes more people opt to volunteer to help keep shelters running through the weekend.

“To at least allow them to get in out of the weather and to survive,” Haywood said.

Shelters for men are at Oak City Cares on Wilmington Street and Pullen Memorial Baptist Church on Hillsborough street.

A women’s shelter is open at the Unitarian Fellowship on Wade avenue and a family shelter is at the Salvation Army on Capital Blvd.