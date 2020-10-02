How concerned should Trump’s NC destinations be about his COVID result?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has been a frequent campaign stop for President Donald Trump and his family.

So his positive test for COVID-19 could raise a new set of concerns for the handful of places in the state that the Trumps have visited during the past few weeks.

And tracing the contacts of the leader of the free world comes with its own unique set of challenges.

“Within the past 14 days, he could have been infectious,” said Pia MacDonald, an infectious disease expert at RTI International.

MacDonald says knowing the date of his most recent negative test for COVID-19 would help in pinpointing when he became infected and how long he could have been infecting others.

The value of the experience could be if it has a positive effect on others and “try to promote buy-in for this as a public health measure,” MacDonald said.

“That is a really robust way forward to help mitigate the impacts of the president walking around and being infected,” she said. “If we can use this as a great example of, anyone can get this virus. When anyone gets this virus, there are certain public health interventions that we need to take to contain the outbreak and any of the potential exposures.”

Contact tracing is the process by which health officials retrace an infected person’s whereabouts and track down everyone who has significantly interacted with that person.

It’s one thing to do that for a private citizen — and quite another to do so for the President of the United States.

Experts say reviewing the president’s calendar and daily schedule will be important in tracing the timeline.

“The theory’s the same,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease expert at Duke University. “It’s just that much more complicated … because of the sheer number of people who he interacts with on a daily basis.”

Trump or members of his family have made at least five appearances in North Carolina since the middle of September:

— Son Donald Trump Jr. held an event for his father in Asheboro on Sept. 16.

— President Trump held a campaign rally at the Fayetteville airport three days later.

— The president also spoke in Charlotte on Sept. 24.

— Daughter-in-law Lara Trump held an event at Finnigan’s Run Farm in New Hill in Wake County on Monday.

— And daughter Ivanka Trump appeared Thursday in Gaston County at Holy Angels, which provides 24-hour care for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Sister Nancy Nance, the vice president of community relations, told CBS 17 News that three businesses affiliated with that facility were closed Friday as a precaution but would reopen Saturday.

“Right now we’re still kind of trying to deal with it,” Nance said.

Wake County spokeswoman Dara Demi said the county has not done any contact tracing or recommended any quarantining after Lara Trump’s event because they aren’t aware of anyone who has tested positive after attending the event.

Officials at Finnigan’s Run Farm did not return messages from CBS 17 News seeking comment.

Randolph County Health Director Susan Hayes said no cases in that county were linked to the younger Trump’s event in Asheboro, and “hopefully we are out of that transmission window.”

And while Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said there has been “a pretty steady uptick” in cases in that city, he “can’t say it’s connected to the rally.”

Ultimately, Wolfe called the risk from the president to to North Carolina “actually pretty low.

“Most of that at the latest was last week, when (President Trump) would to have been infectious himself, and probably would not have been exposed himself at that point,” Wolfe said.

