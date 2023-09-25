RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re days away from a possible government shutdown and it’s expected to impact food banks and distributors across the country as they feed people in need.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina tells CBS 17 only 10% of their food comes from the federal government and they believe they’ll be able to make that up quickly.

“Most of our donations are from private folks, so in times like this, the community really steps up,” said Jennifer Caslin, spokesperson for the food bank.

However, Meals on Wheels Wake County executive director Alan Winstead says a long shutdown like what we saw four years ago could mean a delay in adding new customers.

“They would have to wait until the budget issue got resolved before we could start delivering them,” said Alan Winstead, executive director for Meals on Wheels Wake.

Meals on Wheels told CBS 17 it would also affect their ability to buy food and pay staff.