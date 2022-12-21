GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina’s counties are deeply rooted in the state’s history, and their names reflect that.

Here’s a look at where how the counties got their names.

Pitt County was established in 1760. It was one of five counties formed from the annexation of Beaufort County. Pitt County was founded under the British Colonial government and was named after William Pitt, Earl of Chatham.

Greene County was established in 1791. It originally was named Glasgow County, after Secretary of State James Glasgow, but county residents opted to change the name after Glasgow was indicted in 1799 for issuing fraudulent land grants. They chose to instead name the county after Nathanael Greene, a Revolutionary War hero.

Lenoir County was formed in 1791 from southern Dobbs County. Lenoir County is named for William Lenoir, another Revolutionary War hero.

Duplin County was formed in 1750 from the northern part of New Hanover County. It was named for Sir Thomas Hays, Lord Dupplin of Scotland, who served as a member of the Board of Trade and Plantations in the 1740s.

Onslow County was established in 1734 and was named for Sir Arthur Onslow, Speaker of the British House of Commons.

Jones County was formed from Craven County in 1779. It was named after Willie Jones, a Revolutionary War leader.

Craven County was established in 1712 and was named after William, Earl of Craven.

Carteret County was formed in 1722 out of Craven County. It was named for Sir John Carteret, who eventually became Earl of Granville and one of the Lord Proprietors of North Carolina.

Pamlico County was originally part of Craven and Beaufort counties. It was established in 1872. Pamlico County was named after the river and sound that it borders.

Beaufort County was formed in 1705. It was originally named Pamtecough Precinct, and the name was changed to Beaufort Precinct in 1712. It was named for Henry Somerset, duke of Beaufort.

Martin County was annexed from Halifax and Tyrrell counties in 1774. It was named for Josiah Martin, the last royal governor of North Carolina.

Bertie County was formed in 1722 from Chowan County. Bertie County originally also included the areas now known as Tyrrell, Edgecombe, Northampton and Hertford counties. Bertie County was named for Lords Proprietors James and Henry Bertie.

Washington County was formed from Tyrrell County in 1799. It was named for President George Washington.

Tyrrell County was formed in 1729 from Bertie, Chowan, Currituck and Pasquotank counties. It was named for Lords Proprietor Sir John Tyrrell.

Hyde County was formed under a different name in 1705. It was originally named Wickham Precinct, one of Bath County’s three precincts. It was renamed Hyde Precinct in 1712, in honor of Edward Hyde, a British colonial administrator who served as governor of North Carolina from 1711 to 1712.