RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you received the expanded child tax credit, you probably spent at least some of that money on food.

A survey from quotewizard.com found 7 of 8 people in North Carolina said that’s how they used at least part of that extra cash.

The tax credit increased from $2,000 per child to as much as $3,600 per child in 2021. Quotewizard broke down data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s weekly household pulse surveys to figure out how people spent that money.

Nationally, 79 percent of people said they spent money on food with 46 percent saying some went to clothing and 40 percent used some on both housing and utilities.

Those percentages add up to more than 100 percent because survey respondents weren’t limited to one answer.

In North Carolina, 62 percent said they spent at least some on clothing with 30 percent spending on utilities and 26 percent on housing.