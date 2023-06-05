RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Everyone is entitled to their day in court. So why do so many people fail to show up for it?

There are roughly 250,000 missed hearings each year in North Carolina, creating a problem not only for the people failing to show up for court — but it trickles down to everyone else.

That’s one reason why researchers at the University of North Carolina, the Pew Charitable Trusts and officials in Orange County along with two other counties in the state are working to solve it.

“When someone misses court, there are very serious consequences for them and likely their family because of that,” said Jessica Smith, the director of the criminal justice innovation lab at the University of North Carolina School of Government.

“But there are also really serious consequences for the court system, in terms of inefficiency for law enforcement, who then have to go out and serve an order for arrest. For the jail, if those people end up incarcerated,” she said. “That single missed court date, even in a very low-level case, can really create a lot of inefficiencies.”

About 1 in 6 criminal cases in North Carolina had a missed court appearance, according to data from the North Carolina Court Appearance Project — adding up to about 250,000 missed hearings a year.

“Court appearance can be a really overlooked issue and seems small,” said Michelle Russell, an associate manager at Pew who leads jail- and court-related projects. “It can have real consequences for courts and the community.”

Those rates varied from a low of seven percent (Yancey County) up to 35 percent (Robeson County).

“It seems like maybe a small percentage, but it really adds up to a lot of rescheduled hearings, which can slow down courtrooms and also inconvenience people,” Russell said.

The overwhelming majority of those missed cases — 82 percent — involved traffic misdemeanors that included driving with a revoked license, having an expired registration card or tag or speeding.

“Conceptualizing and identifying the reasons or the offenses that were driving missed appearances allowed court leaders to think about, ‘OK, well, what are the appropriate responses for when someone misses on this type of case as opposed to one where we really see a public safety risk or a need for them to kind of show up?’” Russell said.

Another key question: Who is most likely to miss their court date?

“By looking at the data, though, we are able to give court leaders a better sense of what sorts of cases and if there are any groups of people who tend to miss court more often and allow them to kind of tailor responses better to those people,” Russell said.

The report found racial disparities: Black people, who make up 22 percent of the population, account for 40 percent of criminal cases served and 49 percent of missed court appearances.

They also tend to be young: Those in their 20s were more than twice as likely to not show up as those in their 60s.

“That type of information triggers a policy conversation for court leaders about what is helpful to get this population to court,” Russell said.

So, what can actually accomplish that?

The project came up with five broad ideas:

Text message reminders, easy-to-understand forms and “palm cards” with clear information about getting to court.

Address barriers that have to do with transportation, perhaps offering virtual options.

Schedule hearings in smaller time blocks and offer walk-in hours, making court more user-friendly.

Hire more diverse court personnel to build community trust and engagement.

Reduce collateral harms through fewer unnecessary arrest orders, license restoration assistance and updating laws.

Smith says the Orange County judicial system is in the “implementation action phase, and whenever you’re talking about implementing a change in court processes, it’s a slow and careful process.”

Russell says the text-message reminders have been particularly effective.

“A tool like that has been studied in many jurisdictions and consistently shows that it improves court appearance rates across the board for people,” she said.