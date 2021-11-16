How much are North Carolina’s aging roads and bridges costing you?

Campbell Road is expected to be closed for a while according to the NCDOT Public Information Officer. He said further in investigation and calculation is needed before the road can be reopened.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of North Carolina’s aging roads and bridges could be lightening your wallet.

A study from an auto insurance rate-comparison company says it costs drivers in the state an average of $336 each year.

The study by QuoteWizard.com finds the per-driver cost in North Carolina is actually lower than it is in all but three other states.

The study finds driving on roads in poor condition costs motorists $120 billion in vehicle repairs and operating costs, which works out to a national average of more than $555 per year.

North Carolina ranks in the better half of states in two of the main components of the study — with 14 percent of its roads are considered non-acceptable and 8 percent of its bridge decks are rated as poor.

Both metrics are measured by the Federal Highway Administration. The higher those rates are, the more the average driver pays.

The study also found 11 percent of North Carolina’s spending goes toward road repair, the fifth-lowest rate in the nation. By comparison, it accounts for just 2 percent of Rhode Island’s spending but 69 percent of South Dakota’s.