RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the start of the new year comes the annual toll rate increase for North Carolina expressways.

On Jan. 1, new schedules will kick in for both the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 885 and Toll N.C. 540) and the Monroe Expressway (Toll U.S. 74 Bypass), according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder driving a Class 1 or 2-axle vehicle traveling the full 18.8 miles of the Triangle Expressway, it will now cost $3.94. That’s a 14-cent or 3.68 percent increase from the 2023 rate.

In the Charlotte area, it will now cost NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder driving a Class 1 or 2-axle vehicle $2.85 to travel the full 19.8 miles of the Monroe Expressway. That’s an 8-cent or 2.89 percent increase from the 2023 rate.

Those wanting to know how much it will cost to travel only a specific portion of an expressway can calculate their toll here.

The adopted schedules of incremental annual toll rate increases was adopted by the North Carolina Turnpike Authority Board based on the financing requirements for each project. According to the NC DOT, toll revenue is used to pay off bonds sold to fund construction and to support the maintenance and operations of each toll facility.