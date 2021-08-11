How NC’s vaccine distribution by race compares to other states

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- While COVID-19 vaccine inequities are narrowing in some states across the country, numbers show there is still more work to do.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has gathered vaccine and case rate information for all 50 states. It found that between March 1 and Aug. 2 the percentage of vaccines going to Hispanic and Black people both increased.

In Washington D.C., vaccines going to Black people increased from 26-percent to 43-percent. In Florida, vaccines going to Hispanic people jumped from 14-percent to 31-percent in that same time frame.

Overall, the rate of white and Asian people with at least one dose is still higher nationwide.

Only 15-percent of recent new vaccinations have been in Black people while 45-percent of new doses are gong to white people.

In North Carolina, 18-percent of all black people are at least partially vaccinated while representing 21-percent of the U.S. population.

Some of the biggest disparities remain in Washington, D.C., however.

Fewer than half of Black residents in the nation’s capital are vaccinated and they make up 71-percent of COVID-19 deaths in the district.

Furthermore, the chart below shows vaccinations, cases and death rates by race.