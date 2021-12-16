How risky is travel in North Carolina this holiday season?

There is some potential trouble at the beginning and end of the holiday travel window, but overall things are looking better for travelers. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A study finds North Carolina is one of the riskiest states in the nation for traveling this holiday season.

Our state ranks as the 15th-riskiest according to a study from QuoteWizard that evaluates 14 factors from COVID-19 case and vaccination rates to speeding tickets and DWIs.

The combination of the 20th-worst overall health rank and the 22nd-worst driving rank led to North Carolina’s spot on the list.

The study found North Dakota as the nation’s riskiest state, followed by Wisconsin, Iowa and Tennessee.

North Dakota was the only state that ranks among the five riskiest states in both overall health and driving.

Seven of the 10 riskiest states are in the Midwest, with the authors crediting that to high hospital occupancy and low COVID vaccination rates.