RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – The potential rollback of Roe v. Wade is now rocketing to the forefront of North Carolina’s midterm election season.

If the leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion stands, the power of abortion access will return to the states.

Legislators are already thinking about what that means here in North Carolina.

Republican State Senator Keith Kidwell posted on social media saying he is drafting “legislation similar to the Texas abortion ban.”

However, Kidwell declined to comment on his plans to CBS 17 on Wednesday.

Susan Mills, the vice chair for the North Carolina GOP, said that she would welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to end the 50-year precedent protecting abortion access.

“This is something that we would love to end and we do believe should end,” Mills said. “This would be the answer to a lot of the prayers that we’ve all had for over 50 years on abortions.”

Wednesday morning, democratic North Carolina state senators and pro-abortion groups spoke out against the potential Supreme Court opinion.

“At this point, it feels much more like an illusion than a reality to say that we truly believe in freedom after this draft opinion was leaked,” Rep. Natalie Murdock said.

This year, the midterms will play a major role in who holds the power of abortion access if it’s in the state’s hands.

“In the Senate, Democrats are 22 strong, we have stopped bans on abortion, attempts to take us back as a state and as long as we stand 22 strong, we can sustain vetoes by Gov. Cooper,” State Sen. Wiley Nickel said.

If Republicans win a supermajority during the midterms, they could overrule any potential vetoes.

“We really need to concentrate even more so on our election in November to get that veto-proof majority,” Mills said.

Abortion advocates said they worry the Supreme Court decision would lead to other rollbacks.

“The politicians passing abortion bans won’t stop at pushing care out of reach, they’re also attacking our right to use birth control, who to love, our right to vote and control we learn in classrooms,” Chantal Stevens with the North Carolina American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said.

However, Mills said she does not see the decision as a “slippery slope.”

“I see it as something that, the abortion ban is the big thing for us,” Mills said. “We have never said that we were going to ban anything else.”