How’s my county doing? Central NC counties ranked by percent of residents at least partially vaccinated

Pfizer. Moderna. Johnson & Johnson. The vaccines are here, but are North Carolinians getting them?
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is keeping track of how many people are getting vaccinated in North Carolina.
As of Tuesday, here are the percentages for the state of North Carolina:
32.9% are at least partially vaccinated
24.8% are fully vaccinated
Who’s at the top? Who’s at the bottom?
For central North Carolina, Orange County tops the lists.
Orange County is reporting the highest percentage of partially vaccinated residents, 39.6 percent. That’s more than 1 in 3 people at least partially vaccinated.
The county is also reporting the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents, 33 percent, or 1 in 3 people fully vaccinated.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, Hoke County is lagging behind considerably. Only 13.7 percent of the population is partially vaccinated, less than 1 in 5, and 10.5 percent are fully vaccinated, less than 1 in 7.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of vaccinations in Central North Carolina:
(from highest percent partially vaccinated to lowest as of April 13)
Orange County: 39.6% partially vaccinated, 33% fully vaccinated
Durham County: 33.5% partially vaccinated, 27.6% fully vaccinated
Moore County: 33.2% partially vaccinated, 27.8% fully vaccinated
Chatham County: 32.6% partially vaccinated, 24.8% fully vaccinated
Warren County: 32% partially vaccinated, 27.5% fully vaccinated
Northampton County: 31.3% partially vaccinated, 24.6% fully vaccinated
Wake County: 31.3% partially vaccinated, 23.2% fully vaccinated
Halifax County: 30.8% partially vaccinated, 24% fully vaccinated
Person County: 28.9% partially vaccinated, 20.2% fully vaccinated
Nash County: 27.8% partially vaccinated, 20.1% fully vaccinated
Granville County: 27.7% partially vaccinated, 21% fully vaccinated
Lee County: 27.3% partially vaccinated, 20.6% fully vaccinated
Vance County: 27.2% partially vaccinated, 20.5% fully vaccinated
Sampson County: 24.6% partially vaccinated, 17.7% fully vaccinated
Wilson County: 24.5% partially vaccinated, 17.9% fully vaccinated
Edgecombe County: 23.5% partially vaccinated, 16.7% fully vaccinated
Franklin County: 23.4% partially vaccinated, 17.7% fully vaccinated
Johnston County: 23.4% partially vaccinated, 17.3% fully vaccinated
Wayne County: 21.3% partially vaccinated, 15.6% fully vaccinated
Harnett County: 18% partially vaccinated, 14.4% fully vaccinated
Cumberland County: 16.9% partially vaccinated, 14.2% fully vaccinated
Hoke County: 13.7% partially vaccinated, 10.5% fully vaccinated