How’s my county doing? Central NC counties ranked by percent of residents at least partially vaccinated

Pfizer. Moderna. Johnson & Johnson. The vaccines are here, but are North Carolinians getting them?

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is keeping track of how many people are getting vaccinated in North Carolina.

As of Tuesday, here are the percentages for the state of North Carolina:

32.9% are at least partially vaccinated

24.8% are fully vaccinated

Who’s at the top? Who’s at the bottom?

For central North Carolina, Orange County tops the lists.

Orange County is reporting the highest percentage of partially vaccinated residents, 39.6 percent. That’s more than 1 in 3 people at least partially vaccinated.

The county is also reporting the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents, 33 percent, or 1 in 3 people fully vaccinated.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Hoke County is lagging behind considerably. Only 13.7 percent of the population is partially vaccinated, less than 1 in 5, and 10.5 percent are fully vaccinated, less than 1 in 7.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of vaccinations in Central North Carolina:

(from highest percent partially vaccinated to lowest as of April 13)

Orange County: 39.6% partially vaccinated, 33% fully vaccinated

Durham County: 33.5% partially vaccinated, 27.6% fully vaccinated

Moore County: 33.2% partially vaccinated, 27.8% fully vaccinated

Chatham County: 32.6% partially vaccinated, 24.8% fully vaccinated

Warren County: 32% partially vaccinated, 27.5% fully vaccinated

Northampton County: 31.3% partially vaccinated, 24.6% fully vaccinated

Wake County: 31.3% partially vaccinated, 23.2% fully vaccinated

Halifax County: 30.8% partially vaccinated, 24% fully vaccinated

Person County: 28.9% partially vaccinated, 20.2% fully vaccinated

Nash County: 27.8% partially vaccinated, 20.1% fully vaccinated

Granville County: 27.7% partially vaccinated, 21% fully vaccinated

Lee County: 27.3% partially vaccinated, 20.6% fully vaccinated

Vance County: 27.2% partially vaccinated, 20.5% fully vaccinated

Sampson County: 24.6% partially vaccinated, 17.7% fully vaccinated

Wilson County: 24.5% partially vaccinated, 17.9% fully vaccinated

Edgecombe County: 23.5% partially vaccinated, 16.7% fully vaccinated

Franklin County: 23.4% partially vaccinated, 17.7% fully vaccinated

Johnston County: 23.4% partially vaccinated, 17.3% fully vaccinated

Wayne County: 21.3% partially vaccinated, 15.6% fully vaccinated

Harnett County: 18% partially vaccinated, 14.4% fully vaccinated

Cumberland County: 16.9% partially vaccinated, 14.2% fully vaccinated

Hoke County: 13.7% partially vaccinated, 10.5% fully vaccinated