HPU student, 1 other charged with concealment of death of newborn born in HPU dorm, buried in Iredell County

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged with concealing the death of a newborn baby, according to a news release from High Point police.

On Sept. 7, the High Point Police Department was alerted to the burial of an infant in Iredell County.

An investigation determined that the incident began in High Point. On Sept. 4, Olivia N. Billington, 21, of Statesville, gave birth to a baby boy with Alex Holden Best, 19, also of Statesville. Billington is a student at HPU and police say that she gave birth on HPU campus.

According to the police, no medical treatment was sought by either party and two days later on Sept. 6 Best took the deceased infant to his home in Iredell County and buried him.

An autopsy was inconclusive on the cause of the child’s death.

Best and Billington have been charged with felony concealment of death.

Best was arrested last month in Iredell County. He was held in the Iredell County jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Billington was arrested on Friday. She is out of jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

HPU released the following statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. While the High Point Police Department oversees the investigation, the university continues to provide health, safety and support services on campus to all students.”