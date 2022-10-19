STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with Joyce Mill Road in the Asbury community.

While searching the area, investigators found human remains in the yard of the vacant home.

On Tuesday, crews brought in a backhoe to the property to help dig in search of further leads.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiner for identification on Monday.