PUMPKIN CENTER, N.C (WJZY) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in the woods near a dollar store, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were called by an employee of the Dollar General on N.C. 150 East at Lee Lawing Road.

According to the employee, a customer reported that he believed he had discovered a human skull while walking through a wooded area.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, detectives say they arrived to later find “skeletal remains” close by.

Officials say the remains were sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the deceased and determine how they died.