RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A few hundred people gathered in downtown Raleigh Saturday morning as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced his veto of Senate Bill 20 — the “Care for Women, Children, and Families Act.”

The bill that bans abortions in the state after 12 weeks has created debate among several groups and activists. Cheers were heard from a large crowd of people who supported the governor’s decision as well as chants in opposition from a crowd outside the Legislative Building.

“We’re really at a monumental place in North Carolina with this bill that we know Governor Cooper is going to veto,” said Elizabeth Harris, with Sidewalk Advocates for Life, who traveled from Asheville to rally and spread awareness.

Harris said she wants to let others know that abortion is not the only choice and that there is help and several resources available for mothers and families.

“I was 20 years old, I was in a very abusive relationship, I was under financial hardships… I could have very easily been someone who chose abortion,” said Harris. The now, grandmother, said her unplanned pregnancy did not prevent her from living the life she wanted.

“I know there’s a lot of single moms out there, I was a single mother my whole life while raising my daughter and I connect with their struggle,” Harris said.

Harris was just one of several dozen people who came out with signs in hand and marched to make sure their voices were heard during the governor’s veto rally.

Mallory Finch, the creator of the podcast called “Those Other Girls,” helped organize the anti-abortion rally.

“We found out he was going to do it on Mother’s Day weekend and decided we need to have a presence here,” Finch said.

She said the rally brought several groups from across the state to stand together in support of SB 20.

“There are many ‘pro-lifers’ like myself that think that 12 weeks is a great start… North Carolina supports life — we want North Carolina to reflect that,” Finch said.

Finch and others said the legislation comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade last year.

Sebastian King with NC Values Coalition was also in the crowd Saturday morning.

“We think the governor’s veto of this legislation is radical,” he said.

King said he believes every child has the right to be born — a cause that he is passionate about after his mother gave birth to him at the age of 16.

“The bill invests in women like my mom who needed support. 76 percent of women would choose life if their economic situations were different,” Kind said. “This bill invests in making those economic situations different for women.”

King not only believes a majority of North Carolinians support this legislation, but he also said he’s confident lawmakers can override the governor’s veto in the General Assembly.

King recommended people take the time to look over the Senate bill and added, “Read it, don’t listen to the political rhetoric.”