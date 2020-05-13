Hundreds of NC religious leaders plan to sue governor to hold services inside

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of religious leaders from across North Carolina are coming together to file a lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper, arguing they should be able to hold services indoors.

They said they have a First Amendment right and won’t be limited to 10 people.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the faithful have held services online, allowing parishioners to watch from home. More recently, there have been drive-in services where people are allowed to gather in the cars, keeping a safe distance.

“We don’t want to spend months or possibly years in the parking lot,” Pastor Ron Baity said.

Baity said more than 200 religious leaders from across the state have signed on, urging the governor to allow services to be held inside churches. Thursday they said they plan to file a lawsuit.

“Church houses were not built for people to wait in the parking lot. Church houses were built for people to worship in. And we can do it in a safe way and we are willing to do that,” Baity said. “We’re asking him to treat us with the equal rights we have under our state constitution and under our First Amendment rights.”

The “him” Baity is referring to is Gov. Cooper, who addressed the issue Tuesday afternoon.

“I miss in-person church services very much myself,” Cooper said. “Some people are trying to compare this to retail, there’s a big difference, with retail, people are moving around and you don’t have as much a chance to spread the virus, a significantly greater chance when people are sitting or standing indoors and close together.”

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association also reached out to Cooper’s office. They said they were hearing concerns from members.

The Governor’s Office provided clarification. They said if it’s not possible to conduct worship services outdoors or online, the 10-person attendance limit would not apply.

“This new guidance from the governor gives us all clear direction on that and that should resolve the concerns,” said Executive Vice President Eddie Caldwell of North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

